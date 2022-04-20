A federal lawmaker in Jos, Plateau state, Musa Agah Avia, narrowly escaped death on Tuesday, April 19, when gunmen attacked his convoy

Avia was returning from a tour with his aides, wife, and two kids when a car conveying him and others was ambushed

Unfortunately, a PDP chairman and women leader in the state who were on a motorcycle ahead of the convoy were killed by the attackers

Jos, Plateau - Some daredevil gunmen on Tuesday, April 19, attacked the convoy of Musa Agah Avia, a lawmaker representing Jos North-Bassa Federal Constituency.

Avia, according to AIT News, was returning home with his aides after a tour on the night of Tuesday when the assailants launched their attack along Twin Hill Miango, in the Bassa local government area of Plateau.

Avia's car was shattered with bullets (Photo: Hon. Musa Agah Avia)

Source: Facebook

One of the lawmaker's aides, Moses Maly, who was in the same vehicle with him at the time of the attack told journalists that Avia's wife and children were also together but all escaped, although the car was damaged by bullets.

Moreover, the aide revealed that a chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at ward level and a women leader, who were on a motorcycle ahead of the convoy were killed by the armed criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The ugly incident was also confirmed on Facebook in a statement signed by Avia's media directorate.

The statement seen by Channels TV read:

"The member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, Hon. Musa Agah Avia survived ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen this night along Twin Hill, Miango Road.

"The member was returning from Jebbu Bassa after a successful Thank You Tour across the 4 wards of Rukuba Chiefdom. The member was with his wife, two children, Personal Assistant and a driver. However, the car was battered and shattered with gunshot bullets.

"Also part of his entourage were Hon. Hwenke Tuhu, former Majority Leader Bassa Local Government Legislative Arm and others in the car who equally survived the ambush.

"The PDP Chairman Kimakpa Ward, Hon. Timothy and Women Leader who were on a motorcycle lost their lives in the ambush. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. We pray for an end to this inhuman act."

Gunmen invade Rivers APC guber aspirant's home

Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant in Rivers state, Tonye Princewill, had alleged that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen invaded his home, ransacked it, and removed his closed-circuit television hard drive.

According to him, the gunmen invaded his GRA residence in Port Harcourt during the early hours of Friday, April 15, and searched rooms suspected to be his own.

The development came exactly four days after Princewill declared his intention to contest the governorship election in the state come 2023 under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng