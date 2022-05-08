The PDP has reacted to reports that Godwin Emefiele purchased the APC presidential nomination form

The party's spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said Emefiele is insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians by seeking the office of the president while still serving as governor of the apex bank

The opposition accused the CBN governor of abuse of office and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute him

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the sack, arrest and prosecution of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over financial impropriety and abuse of office.

This followed reports that the CBN governor had joined the presidential race after a group purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential expression of interest and nomination forms, which cost N100 million, for him.

The PDP said Emefiele’s involvement in politics without resigning as CBN governor, therefore amounts to gross misconduct. Photo credit: @GodwinIEmefiele

Source: Twitter

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, May 7, the party's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba pointed out the provisions of the CBN Act 2007 and particularly referenced Section 9.

According to the section, while holding office, the CBN governor and the deputy governors are not expected to engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not, but are to devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank.

Ologunagba said Emefiele’s involvement in politics without resigning as the governor of the apex bank amounts to gross misconduct in contravention of Section 11 2 (2)(c) of the CBN Act.

The PDP spokesman said the CBN governor cannot continue to lead the apex bank as he has joined politics. He added that Emefiele is a danger to the reputation of the nation’s financial sector.

A statement released by the party read in part:

"Mr. Emefiele’s involvement in partisan politics while still holding office as CBN Governor underpins the impunity, lawlessness and recklessness of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. It further confirms that the CBN under Emefiele has all along been the finance department of the APC."

The party called on all Nigerians to join hands with it in fighting "this evil", while also wishing the CBN governor well in his political vocation. It stated:

"Our party stands with Nigerians in demanding the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of Mr. Emefiele by security and anti-graft agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged financial malfeasance and abuse of office in the CBN under his watch."

Emefiele says he has not joined 2023 presidential race

A group had reportedly purchased the presidential nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the CBN governor.

Reacting to the news which went viral, Emefiele disclosed that he was yet to decide whether or not to join the 2023 presidential race.

He thanked those who bought presidential nomination forms for him but noted he will buy the forms himself if he eventually decides to contest.

The CBN governor added that the decision on whether or not to run for president which he will take in the next few days requires God's intervention.

Source: Legit.ng