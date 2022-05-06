The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is now officially in the race to succeed President Buhari in 2023

This is as associates of the CBN governor reportedly purchased the APC presidential forms for him on Friday, May 6

Emefiele was appointed CBN governor by ex-President Jonathan in 2014 and secured an unprecedented reappointment by President Buhari in 2019

FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Trust indicates that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The newspaper stated that Emefiele picked the N100 million forms from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, on Friday morning, May 6.

Associates of CBN Governor Emefiele have reportedly picked the APC N100m presidential forms on his behalf. Photo credit: @GodwinIEmefiele

Reporting the same development, Vanguard stated that it was the associates of the CBN governor who picked the APC presidential nomination form for him.

The form was picked on behalf of the governor around 11.15am, according to the newspaper.

In February 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Emefiele, hours after he announced the suspension of his predecessor, Sanusi Lamido.

In 2019, the former Managing Director of Zenith Bank made history as the first CBN governor to be reappointed.

