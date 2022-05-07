Popular Christian cleric Bishop Oyedepo said it is too late for him to become the president of Nigeria

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide (LFC) also known as Winners Chapel, said he now considered the office of the president of Nigeria a demotion

Bishop Oyedepo as he's popularly called said he is now called for a global impact beyond the shores of Nigeria

Ogun state - David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide (LFC) also known as Winners Chapel, says he considered vying to become Nigeria’s president as a demotion.

The cleric said this during a leadership summit transmitted worldwide, Vanguard reported.

Bishop Oyedepo said it's too late for him to become Nigeria's president. Photo credit: @LFCGoshen

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo while charging the church workforce on the need to be devoted to serving God insisted that it was too late for him to be the nation’s president.

His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I believe in Nigeria and that is why I am still here, and still praying for Nigeria. But I consider it a demotion if I am invited to become the president of Nigeria. I am called for a global impact. I saw this since 1984.

“Even the devil knows that you can’t be genuinely sold-out to serving God, and not stand out in life.

“Since 1976, I have never missed a change of story. I was 19 years old when I prayed to God not to let me leave a village the way I met it. So I was 19 when I encountered destiny. I have not been tired going out for God since 1976”.

He urged members of the church to pray for grace to be released on them for global impact for Christ.

Pastor Tunde Bakare joins presidential race, obtains N100m APC nomination form

In a related development, popular Christian cleric and founder of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has also officially joined the 2023 presidential race.

This was made known via a tweet made on Thursday, May 5 by President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Lauretta Onochie.

In the tweet which was accompanied by a photo, Pastor Bakare was seen posing with the N100million presidential nomination form of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng