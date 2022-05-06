Governor Abdullahi Ganduje now controls the affairs of the ruling party APC in Kano state according to the Supreme Court

An Ibrahim Shakarau-led faction of the APC has been at loggerheads with the faction of the incumbent governor over the leadership of the party

The Supreme Court judgment held that the previous verdict of the FCT High Court will not stand as the court lacked jurisdiction to try the case

FCT, Abuja - The lawsuit filed by a faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, led by former governor Ibrahim Shekarau against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s faction has been dismissed by the Supreme court on Friday, May 5, Daily Nigerian reports.

It will be recalled that both factions have been at loggerheads following the outcome of the APC Kano congresses.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa after hearing the cases of both parties declared a verdict in favor of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction. Photo Credit: (Abdullahi Ganduje, Ibrahim Shekarau)

Source: Facebook

According to PremiumTimes, both factions on October 18, 2021, held a parallel congress which led to the emergence of different leadership in the state chapter of the party.

Contrastingly, as gathered by Legit.ng, the national leadership of the APC held that it only recognized the congress of the Ganduje-led faction, a decision that later triggered a court action from the opposition faction.

As a result of a long legal battle, the FCT High Court in its verdict validated the congress of the Shakarau-led faction in Kano.

Kano APC: Ganduje faction best Shakarau faction in appellate court

This decision forced an appeal suit filed by the Ganduje-led faction and in turn, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on February 22, 2022, set aside the previous judgment of the FCT High Court.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal upheld all three appeals filed by the governor’s faction stating that the FCT High Court does not have the legal jurisdiction to adjudicate or rule over such a case.

This verdict forced the former governor’s faction to file an appeal to the apex court for adjudication to strike out the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, the presiding Justice Ibrahim Saulawa after hearing the cases of both parties declared a verdict in favor of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction.

Source: Legit.ng