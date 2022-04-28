Police operatives have apprehended the ex-Kano state Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, (PCACC) Muhuyi Rimingado

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that operatives of the Nigerian police have apprehended Muhuyi Rimingado the former chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, (PCACC).

According to a report by DAILY NIGERIAN, Rimingado was arrested in the Sokoto Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The embattled Muhuyi Rimingado upon suspension from his position defected from the APC to PDP.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Rimingado was in Abuja for the screening exercise of gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reports also stated that Rimingado was arrested shortly after the screening and taken to the FCT police command.

Sources disclosed that Rimingado is expected to be moved to Kano state where he will answer to criminal charges leveled against him.

How police first attempt to arrest Rimingado failed

It will be recalled that prior to his arrest, police operatives on Monday, March 28 embark on an attempt to arrest him in his Kano residence but failed.

Rimingado is currently facing a financial scandal after he was suspended from his duty in July 2021.

It was gathered that Rimingado was alleged of contract inflation in a contract he awarded to companies linked to the Family of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former anti-graft boss was arraigned before a law court and an attempt to stop the probe of the scandal was struck out by the Federal High Court in Kano.

Sequel to the courts’ decision, Rimingado was invited before the Kano state parliament and was said to have sanctioned the probe against the embattled anti-graft boss.

He however declined the invitation on the premise of health grounds which was later dismissed by the National Hospital which said the medical reports he presented were fake.

Ex-Kano anti-graft agency boss Rimin-Gado dumps APC for PDP, gives reason

However, sequel to his arrest, the suspended chairman of Kano State Public Complain and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Rimin-Gado, has joined the PDP from APC.

Rimin-Gado who was suspended in July 2021 said he joined the opposition party in order to serve his people and the state.

The former Kano anti-graft agency boss also noted that the PDP is only alternative party that can save the state from what he described as "the current political mess".

