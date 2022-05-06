An attempt to convince President Muhammadu Buhari to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has failed

Members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other southeast leaders who held a meeting with the president in Ebonyi asked that he tampers justice with mercy

Meanwhile, Buhari has urged them to allow the judiciary to do their job in the administration of justice

Ebonyi, Abakaliki - President Muhammadu Buhari has declined the plea of the southeastern leaders seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This plea was made on Friday, May 6 during a meeting between the president and members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other southeast leaders at the Ebonyi state house in Abakaliki.

President Buhari during the meeting with southeast leaders said only the court can determine if Nnamdi Kanu will be released. Photo Credit: (Garba Shehu)

Source: Twitter

Recall that president Buhari arrived Ebonyi on Thursday, May 5 on a two-day working visit where he has already commissioned the newly completed King David University of Medical Sciences in the Ụbụrụ Ohaozara local government area of the state.

Kanu: Let the court do their job - Buhari tells Igbo leaders

Vanguard newspaper reported that President Buhari in a clear statement told the southeastern leaders to allow the court of law to take its due course on the matter.

According to the Nation newspaper, the chairman of the southeast traditional rulers' council, Eze Charles Mkpuma in his address appealed to the president to tamper justice with mercy.

He said:

“We plead with you to tamper Justice with mercy in the case of our son Nnamdi Kanu.”

Unknown gunmen order residents to observe sit-at-home over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

In another development, residents of southeast Nigeria had been ordered by a gang of gunmen to observe sit-at-home ahead of President Buhari's planned visit to Ebonyi state on Thursday, May 5.

A military source revealed that the gunmen have taken over some towns in Abia, Imo, and Anambra, threatening to deal with anyone caught disobeying the order.

The source said:

“Gunmen were seen shooting in some streets of Aba in Abia and in Imo and Anambra announcing to residents that there will be sit-at-home on Thursday and Friday when President Buhari is to visit Ebonyi state, and that they must observe it throughout the southeast."

President Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerian Army couple

The president had sanctioned the apprehension of the suspects responsible for the gruesome killing of a military couple in Imo state.

Buhari issued the statement via his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Wednesday, May 4.

He condemned the act as he tendered his absolute condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

