The rumours that the APC may adopt Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as its consensus candidate has irked one of the support groups in the party

The group, APC North-South Patriotic Coalition, said any attempt to impose the former president on the party will lead to defeat

The coalition also said party chieftains pushing for Jonathan as the APC candidate do not love Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC North-South Patriotic Coalition (ANSPAC), has warned against imposing former President Goodluck Jonathan as the consensus candidate at the May 30 presidential primary.

The group, during a protest march to the party secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, May 5 predicted that the party would be heading for defeat if Jonathan emerges as the party’s flag bearer for 2023.

Dr. Jonathan has been hobnobbing with APC leaders in the last year. Photo credit: @BuniMedia

Armed with anti-Jonathan placards, the group stormed the party secretariat, temporarily affecting human and vehicular movements in and around the premises.

In a letter to the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu read to newsmen during the protest, the leader of the group, Alhaji Toyin Rahim, described Jonathan’s project as dead on arrival as he argued that the brand cannot help the party to retain power.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“One of the most telling negative implications of such an action is that the APC does not have anyone of electoral value who can win the election for us except we smuggle in a former president we defeated seven years ago for his glaring incompetence as president.

“In APC today there are presidential aspirants with credible pedigrees and humongous electoral value and capacity.

“It is not only unnecessary to smuggle Jonathan into our great party, but it is also self-indicting and means that our party’s performance in office has been worse than an administration that Nigerians thoroughly rejected and voted APC in 2015.

“It will also be an indictment against President Muhammadu Buhari by making Nigerians believe that we lied to them when we said Jonathan performed woefully and that our dear president would do better.”

