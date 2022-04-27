Senator Ibikunle Amosun has joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Amosun, an accountant by training, is a staunch political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari

The former governor of Ogun state and the president were both members of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party

National Assembly - Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, made this known during plenary in the red chambers on Wednesday, May 27 as seen on the Senate's live feed on Twitter.

Senator Amosun enjoys a chummy political relationship with President Buhari since their days in the defunct ANPP. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Dr. Lawan read a letter of notification from the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, announcing his intention to contest for the office of the president.

He said the formal declaration is scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 5 by 11:00 am at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Amosun's presidential declaration gives 2023 presidency an interesting dimension

Legit.ng checks indicate that Amosun's entrance into the presidential race indicates that there are two indigenes of Ogun state contesting for the position.

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN who had since declared his interest is also from the southwest state.

Amosun 64, is very close to President Buhari as the duo have been political associates since their days in the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party.

2023: New APC guidelines give Amaechi, Ngige 72 hours to resign

In a related development, a new guideline released by the leadership of the APC has stipulated that all political appointees who aspire to participate in its primary elections at all levels must resign at least 30 days after the conduct of the primaries.

The new guideline automatically means transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his labour and employment counterpart, Senator Chris Ngige must resign within three days or forget their 2023 presidential ambitions.

The duo who are gunning for the 2023 presidency, are also former governors of Rivers and Anambra states respectively.

2023: Crisis rocks APC as officials allegedly tamper with delegates’ list

Meanwhile, there are indications that the delegates' list of the APC may have been tampered with.

Aggrieved party officials say delegates' list circulated contained the names of some APC members that left out of their volition or ceased being members due to circumstances beyond their control, including death.

Some party sources said the planned election of delegates coming up about two weeks might not hold in some states where there is little or no disputes over the list of delegates.

