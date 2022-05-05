APC has added Form 18 ‘Letter of Withdrawal’ to the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms sold to aspirants

According to reports, many aspirants on the platform of the ruling party are not happy with the development

One of the aspirants has reportedly vowed not to sign the controversial Letter of Withdrawal no matter what

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has attached a controversial Form 18 ‘Letter of Withdrawal’ to the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms sold to aspirants.

Th aspirants are expected to fill and submit along it with other forms and their credentials.

APC has added Form 18 ‘Letter of Withdrawal’ to the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms sold to aspirants. Photo: Tade Oshin

Source: Facebook

Tagged Form 18, it states that:

“I hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest. My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian newspaper reports that about three presidential aspirants from the South have approached their legal teams for interpretation and implication of signing the Withdrawal Form in the presence of a Commissioner of Oath, which makes it legal.

It added that while two aspirants are still waiting for the positions of their legal teams, the other was said to have vowed not to sign such a form and will exclude the controversial Form 18 from other documents to be returned to the National Secretariat of the party for submission.

