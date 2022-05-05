Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed surprise over the fact that his brother, Mascot has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to form a new party, the Action Peoples Party (APP).

On his Facebook page on Thursday, May 5, the Senate chief whip noted that Mascot did not inform him of his decision to leave the ruling party, Punch reports.

The former Abia governor said he has been receiving calls from friends, associates, political stakeholders, and leaders of thought seeking his opinion on the defection of Mascot.

Kalu said he has no issue with his brother's defection from the APC (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Kalu said despite the persuasion of APC's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and other principal members of the party, Mascot went ahead with his plans.

Speaking his mind, the senator said he has no issue with his brother's decision, adding that he has a right to choose his political affiliation.

His words:

"Sincerely, the national chairman, two deputy national chairmen of our great party including the Senate president persuaded him to remain with the APC but he declined.

"I was surprised to hear that he alongside other stakeholders launched the new party, Action Peoples Party, APP, yesterday, in Umuahia without informing me.

"Well, I don't have any issue with my brother; he has the right to take decision on his political future, and, as a democrat, I acknowledge his right to determine his political affiliation and wishes him well."

See Kalu's full reaction below:

