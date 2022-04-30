Senator Shehu Sani says insecurity has persisted in Nigeria because the president is either too shy or weak to take action on his subordinates.

The former senator made observation on Saturday when he appeared as a guest speaker on Daily Trust’s Twitter Spaces themed “Insecurity and 2023 General Elections.

Sani said, “People in the position of leadership are failing and they will keep on failing because we have a president who is too weak to take actions on his subordinates.

“If you preside over as a security man, military personnel or intelligence, or you preside over the local government or state and attacks are happening continuously in your place and nothing is being achieved, it is the responsibility of the president to remove such kind of persons and bring new persons.

“Security issues sometimes need things like this. There have been continuous allegations that this terrorism and banditry is being sustained because of the complicit of or collaboration with security agencies.”

