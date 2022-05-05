Niger Delta affairs minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, declared interest in the 2023 presidency on Wednesday, May 4, in Akwa Ibom

The event generated a mild political tension as a PDP banner declaring support for the APC chieftain's ambition was sighted among others

However, the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the PDP has dissociated itself from the banner, saying it was the handiwork of handiwork of mischief-makers

Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state - There was a mild tension during Senator Godswill Akpabio’s presidential declaration on Wednesday, May 4, as a PDP banner declaring support for the APC chieftain was erected at the venue, Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium.

The banner with the caption “Peoples Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State Chapter in support of His Excellency, Chief Dr Godswill Akpabio for President in 2023” was among other banners at the venue.

Akwa Ibom PDP says its banner declaring support for Godswill Akpabio's presidential aspiration is the handiwork of mischief makers. Photo credits: @idofoi, @Senator_Akpabio

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the development threw members of the political class into confusion as the leader of the party and Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, is also running for president in 2023 on PDP's platform.

Akpabio's declaration: PDP dismisses banner

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the PDP has said the banner declaring support for the minister of Niger Delta affairs was the handiwork of mischief-makers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The publicity secretary of the party, Borono Bassey, in a statement on Wednesday, said the mischief-makers wanted to use the name of the PDP to score cheap political point but have failed.

He said Akpabio’s handlers embarrassed "their principal by reminding him that any of his political aspirations will amount to nothing if such aspiration does not come on the platform of the only Party in Akwa Ibom State – the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Obasanjo says presidential aspirant Udom Emmanuel can fix Nigeria’s economy

In another report, Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state will fix the nation's economy if given the opportunity to rule the country.

Bola Bolawole, Emmanuel’s spokesperson, quoted Obasanjo as making the comment on Tuesday, May 3, when the governor paid him a consultation visit at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The former president was also quoted as saying that Governor Emmanuel has shown what he can do for Nigeria through his achievements in Akwa Ibom state.

Source: Legit.ng