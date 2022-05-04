Governor Hope Uzodimma is taking the feedback of Imolites seriously as he interacted with them on social media recently

The governor said the recent holiday in the country afforded him the opportunity to hear directly from the people

Governor Uzodimma's Hope New Media Centre is one of the most active political social media interactive mediums in the country

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday, May 4 shared a photo of himself interacting with his social media followers during the holiday.

Governor Uzodimma said he took advantage of the holiday to interact with all those following him across all social media platforms.

Governor Uzodimma says he takes the feedback from Imolites very seriously. Photo credit: Hope New Media Centre

Source: Facebook

The governor also stated that he got feedback from Imolites and will use the suggestions offered for the benefit of his people.

He wrote:

“During the holiday, I spent some time on social media; from the banters on Twitter to the entertainment on Instagram and the discussions on Facebook, relishing all the beautiful engagements of Imolites and Nigerians at large.

“My direct messages on all the platforms were filled with messages and I was elated reading directly, pure expressions from Imolites and well-wishers.

“In all honesty, I welcome the numerous suggestions, proposals, and complaints with respect to impactful governance. These are expressions of genuine concerns by patriotic citizens and I shall continue to entertain as much that comes through.

“Rest assured that I am appreciative of your continued support and the desire for an Imo state we will truly be proud of.

“Having digested your opinions and suggestions, I shall process applicable ones for integration into our series of programs and policies geared towards a greater Imo state.

“We will continue to improve the security architecture of the state, upliftment of infrastructure, and implementation of economic policies that are people-oriented while upholding our mandate for the recovery of our dear state.”

Governor Uzodimma speaks on his administration's urban renewal programme

After the post on his Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma responded to a request by a resident of Owerri, the Imo state capital, Uche Asuzu, on the need to tackle the menace of dangerous driving from commercial drivers that results in traffic jams.

The governor wrote in response:

“Thank you, Mr. Uche. One of the aims of our Urban Renewal Project was to tackle the traffic gridlock in the city. With the improvement of various junctions across the city and the installation of traffic lights, the situation has come under great control.

“However, we are continuing in that regard towards reducing it to the bearest minimum while ongoing training and reorientation of the drivers continue.”

Buhari to commission two major roads in Imo upon completion

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to commission the ongoing construction of the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads upon completion in May 2022.

This was disclosed by Governor Uzodimma after a courtesy visit to the president at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, April 19 for a progress report on the ongoing road constructions and projects in the state.

President Buhari visited the southeast state in September 2021 to commission major projects across Imo.

Imo state govt approves construction of 135 kilometres of rural roads

Recall that the Imo government recently approved the proposal to immediately construct 135 kilometres of rural roads or five kilometres in each of the 27 local government areas of the state before the return of the next rainy season.

Oguwike Nwachuku, chief press secretary to the governor made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng after the Imo state executive council meeting on Wednesday, February 2, presided over by Uzodimma.

The government also hinted that construction work is going on simultaneously on 25 roads in the state.

Source: Legit.ng