Two key road projects in Imo state under the Senator Hope Uzodimma administration will be completed in May 2022

President Muhammadu will be in the state to commission both projects according to Governor Uzodimma

President Buhari had visited the southeast state in September 2021 to commission major projects across Imo

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to commission the ongoing construction of the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads upon completion in May 2022.

This was disclosed by Governor Hope Uzodimma after a courtesy visit to the president at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, April 19 for a progress report on the ongoing road constructions and projects in the state.

President Buhari will be in Imo state in May 2022 to commission the roads. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

The governor said while addressing State House correspondents:

''The progress has been very substantial. The cost is currently completely carried out by the state and we struggled to do that hoping that one day, the spirit of God will touch the heart of the federal government and they may refund us either completely or some parts of the money used for the construction.

''But, what is important and uppermost in our minds as a government at the state level is to make the roads motorable so that farmers can evacuate their goods to the market and life can be made more meaningful to our people.

''By next week, I am going to come up here with a letter requesting approval to do the same thing from Egbu-Mbaise road up to the boundary between Imo state and Abia state. It is also in our plan.

''During our stakeholders' meeting, I did mention this to our stakeholders and they unanimously agreed that it would be a veritable thing to do.''

