Respected journalist, Etim Etim has lamented over the constant verbal attacks on VP Osinbajo since he declared to contest the 2023 presidential polls

Etim said those who promised to fight dirty ahead of the polls, has targeted the vice president in a coordinated campaign of calumny

The journalist, however, stated that the vice president owes no one an apology for exercising his constitutional rights

FCT, Abuja - Veteran journalist, Etim Etim, has alerted Nigerians that the threats to ‘’fight dirty’’ and mark out President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election have commenced.

In an article written on Sunday, May 3, and sent to Legit.ng, Etim said day after day, they rain abuses and insults on Osinbajo and Buhari.

Etim said VP Osinbajo’s opponents have been relentless in their campaign of calumny against the vice president. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

Etim accused the chairman of The Nation newspaper’s editorial board of towing the same line in an essay titled ‘’The king’s meat.’’

Etim said:

“The piece drips with anger, malice, and nastiness and aims at both the president and vice president. Its central theme is that Osinbajo should not have declared to run because Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been eyeing the job since 1999.

“Even after he decided to run, Omatseye wonders why the VP did not even travel to Lagos to take permission from Tinubu before the announcement, concluding the full-page essay by calling Buhari a plagiarist for the ‘’I am for everybody’’ line in his 2015 inaugural speech.

“The essay is the clearest evidence yet that the Tinubu camp is frustrated and bitter that President Buhari is not willing to hand over the presidency to the former Lagos governor.

“Tinubu and his supporters have not hidden their anger at the president for not publicly declaring his support for him, and they are venting their anger on Osinbajo for taking what they think rightfully belongs to the APC leader.”

Etim stated that by resorting to constantly harassing and intimidating Osinbajo, Tinubu is giving the impression that he is a ruthless and brutal contender who can mow down whoever is on his way.

He added:

“Tinubu’s self-accreditation as the grand deity of Nigerian politics who must be worshipped and adored, and his sense of entitlement to power is the single most dangerous development in the polity since the annulment of the June 12 election.

“Yemi Osinbajo has the right, like every Nigerian, to aspire to any office he wishes to occupy. The VP does not owe Tinubu any apology or permission to pursue his dreams. Osinbajo will be a very good presidential candidate for our party. He represents the best of Nigeria and the best in all of us.

“His wide acceptability nationwide across party lines, ethnic divides, and religious boundaries makes him a natural choice as our presidential candidate.”

2023: Your opponents are already shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

Recall that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II recently said opponents of Osinbajo are already shivering since the vice president joined the 2023 presidential race.

The respected monarch made the comment when VP Osinbajo visited him recently as part of his consultations ahead of the 2023 polls.

The traditional ruler also said he admires Osinbajo's eloquence, calmness, humility, respect for culture, and fear of God.

2023: Twitter polls favour Osinbajo as APC prefered aspirant

Meanwhile, if the pulse online is anything to go by this week, VP Osinbajo is the leading favourite to become APC presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is according to different surveys conducted by organisations on who Nigerians prefer as the candidate of the ruling party.

In terms of raw numbers, the figures released by the pollsters indicate a sampling running into tens of thousands of respondents online.

Source: Legit.ng