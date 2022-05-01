ASUU has been on strike since Monday, February 14 due to several unresolved issues with the federal government

The federal government seems to have moved on and its officials focused on 2023 politics leaving millions of Nigerian students at home

The national students' body in the country has vowed to frustrate political activities in the Nigerian capital if the strike is not called off

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja until the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resolve their differences and call off the strike action.

This was made known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 1 by NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon.

Chris Ngige, Nigeria's minister of labour and employment is one of the political appointees contesting for presidency in 2023. Photo credit: @SenChrisNgige

Part of the statement read:

“We have given mediators time to prevail on the federal government to resolve issues with ASUU and ensure our students resume to their different campuses but it seems all mediation failed or failing as the case may be.

“We have also in the past weeks seeing those saddled with great responsibility in the education sector and those saddled with responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the president come 2023.

“We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigerian people for having the courage to even mute the idea of contesting talkless of picking up the N100 million presidential form while students languish at home because of their collective failures.

“Politicians have shown no concern for the plight of the students but are only busy with their selfish and inordinate ambitions to become the next president.

“Let me say without mincing words, the two major political parties should forget any political gathering in Abuja or elsewhere except there is a solution to the lingering ASUU strike. We will frustrate all the activities leading to the selection of party candidates if we remain on strike.

“We also want to advise the government and the politicians who are busy campaigning to be president to either resolve the ASUU crises or give direct orders to the security operative to shoot us at site during party conventions to select a presidential candidate.

“If we remain on strike, they should just forget it. In short, End ASUU strike now or forget about party primaries.”

We’ll occupy Abuja streets if ASUU strike continues, says Asefon

Recall that in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Comrade Asefon vowed that Nigerian students will return to the streets again if every effort to resolve the ongoing crisis in the education sector fails.

Asefon disclosed this after students across the country held a zoom meeting recently on the strike.

He said most of the students suggested that since the federal government and ASUU have created a new university on the street of Abuja, the students will now return back to the street once their final intervention of involving other stakeholders including former NANS leadership fails.

How ASUU extended its industrial action amid students' outrage

ASUU had on Monday, March 14, extended its ongoing strike action by two months.

Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad Danbazau, an ASUU official, who confirmed the report, said the union's latest decision was influenced by the need to allow it and the federal government to reach a solid agreement in order to avoid further strikes in the future.

Professor Danbazau added that the two months were enough for the government to do the needful.

