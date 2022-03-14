The federal government now has two months to make good its initial promise to the leadership of ASUU

The university union on Monday, March 14, announced that it has extended the ongoing industrial action by eight weeks

The update was made available to journalists on Monday by a high-ranking official of ASUU, Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad Danbazau

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, March 14, extended its ongoing strike action by two months.

Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad Danbazau, an ASUU official, who confirmed the report to The Guardian said the union's latest decision was influenced by the need to allow it and the federal government to reach a solid agreement in order to avoid further strikes in the future.

The strike has been extended by two months (Photo: The Ministry of Labour and Employment)

Danbazau added that the two months were enough for the government to do the needful.

Before this, there were indications that ASUU might declare a total strike on Monday following the government's refusal to meet its demands.

A member of ASUU's National Executive Council who spoke with The Nation without revealing his identity stated that this may be the fallout of a planned meeting to be held in the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) on Monday.

He said:

“ASUU might declare an indefinite strike...there was no breakthrough in the negotiations with the Federal Government on the union’s demands.”

The ASUU NEC member added that the majority of ASUU chapters had earlier voted to continue the strike since the government is yet to meet a significant number of the demands.

Strike: ASUU announces date for NEC meeting, reveals next line of action

Meanwhile, it was reported that the National Executive Council of the ASUU would meet on Sunday, March 13.

The meeting would be held in Abuja to review the ongoing strike, one of the NEC members disclosed.

He said:

“Yes, we are meeting today on the ongoing strike and other matters."

Asked if the strike could be called off after the meeting, he replied:

“Not likely. There is no positive development that I know of.”

The president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, also confirmed the meeting without giving details.

