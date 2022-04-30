Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Saturday, led some South-East youths in a solidarity march in Owerri, Imo, in support of the 2023 presidential bid of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Uwazuruike who also said he does not believe in the president of Igbo extraction said the contest should be thrown open.

The MASSOB leader stated this when Bello, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), visited him in Owerri, Imo.

The youths, who started the procession from the MASSOB leader’s house in Owerri, marched through the streets, carrying different placards, with inscriptions such as “Power to the Youths, Support Yahaya Bello”, “Youths Can Also Lead”, and “Yahaya Bello for the Youths”, among others.

They made it clear that the only solution to Nigeria’s political quagmire was for power to go to the youths.

According to them, in this regard, Bello is the right fit for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recall that Bello picked the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Uwazuruike, who advised Nigerians and party leaders to shun zoning, as it had no place in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said his group would support Bello to become the next president of Nigeria because he had the leadership qualities to lead Nigeria effectively.

He noted that power should go to the best in the race, adding that the Kogi governor remained the best for the job.

“All Nigerians should rally around the youthful governor. We are supporting Bello for this and no one else. That he has the capacity to solve the problem of insecurity and a host of others facing the nation is not in doubt.

“This is a crucial time in the history of the country. We must give youths a chance, especially one that has demonstrated uncommon capacity, in the person of Yahaya Bello,” he said.

Uwazuruike, who is also the founder of the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) said f Nigeria’s sovereignty must be upheld, and the idea of an Igbo president should be discarded.

Source: Legit.ng