The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said voter education and enlightenment could help increase the rate of voter participation in the forthcoming general 2023 elections.

Gbajabiamila also proposed amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act to regulate political spending and impose sanctions.

Femi Gbajabiamila says voter education and enlightenment could help increase the rate of voter participation in 2023 elections. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

The Speaker made the call at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, on Thursday, where he presented a paper on ‘Consolidating Nigeria’s Democracy: Prospects for Strengthening Nigeria’s Electoral Systems Ahead of 2023 Elections.’

This is according to a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled ‘2023: Addressing Voter Apathy Will Improve Elections Outcomes – Gbajabiamila…Highlights the Need to Reform Campaign Finance Laws.’

Gbajabiamila said, “Voter education and enlightenment campaigns can help increase the rate of voter participation, getting more people to believe that there is power in the vote and that a ballot can change the course of a nation and improve the conditions of its people.

“Enhancing citizen participation is also about ensuring that the nation’s diversity is reflected in the composition of its political actors. The variety of voices, perspectives, and experiences can only improve the quality of debate and enhance the quality of outcomes.”

Speaking on the need to review the campaign laws of the country, especially in the area of finances for elections, he said, “Clearly, we need to reform our campaign finance laws and the entire system through which we fund politics and political operations in the country. This would require amendments to both the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“To be effective, such campaign finance reform legislation will impose a financial reporting mandate on candidates and campaigns and impose severe penalties on violators,” Gbajabiamila stated.

The Speaker noted that it may help clean up the flow of money into the political process. “But there is a real risk that this ends up making the process more expensive by creating regulatory compliance costs. So, as we consider this option, we will consider others too and remain open to new ideas,” he added.

Gbajabiamila listed some of the steps taken by the National Assembly to ensure substantial improvement in Nigeria’s electoral system, saying, “After every election cycle, the National Assembly has initiated steps to document experiences, extrapolate lessons learned and, on that basis, amend the electoral laws to plug gaps and remove bottlenecks.

Source: Legit.ng