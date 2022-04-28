Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Farah Dagogo, a member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, has denied claims by Governor Nyesom Wike that he attacked the party's state secretariat with thugs on Wednesday, April 27.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike had in an earlier statement on Wednesday evening declared the lawmaker representing Bonny-Degema federal Constituency wanted for allegedly disrupting the screening of aspirants at Rivers secretariat of PDP wanted.

PDP Lawmaker Reveals Why Governor Wike Declared Him Wanted, Ordered Police to Arrest Him. Photo credit: @GovWike, @AmagwulaNnamdi

Source: Twitter

The Rivers state governor had also ordered police to arrest the lawmaker for attacking the PDP secretariat with thugs and cultists in a statement by his spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri.

But while denying the allegation, Dagogo said he was never at the PDP Secretariat where aspirants for National and State Assembly were being screened since he is a governorship aspirant, PM News reported.

Rather, the lawmaker said the allegation against him was part of the plot by Wike to stop his screening for governorship position of Rivers scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Abuja.

But Dagogo noted that the directives for his arrest violates the spirits of Section 14 and 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as as such, the Inspector General of Police should direct the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State not to obey it.

He, however, promised to honour the invitation of the police after his screening and if he was duly invited by the police.

Dagogo also asked the National Chairman of the PDP to urgently investigate the allegation while appealing to civil society Organizations to protect democracy in Nigeria.

