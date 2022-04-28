The presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello has been greeted with criticism following the purchase of the N100million APC presidential form

Governor Yahaya who is notable for being the youngest governor in Nigeria's history was slammed on social media for neglecting the hardship in his state to purchase an expensive form

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari received him at the upper echelon of Nigeria's state house (Aso Rock)

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Kogi state and presidential aspirants under the umbrella of APC, Yahaya Bello have been received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that pictures surfaced on social media where the Kogi state governor was seen presenting his APC presidential nomination form to the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari received Governor Yahaya Bello in Aso Rock on Thursday, April 28. Photo Credit: (Chief Edward David Onoja)

Source: Facebook

It will be recalled that Governor Yahaya Bello recently paid the sum of N100million for his presidential expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2023 presidential election.

According to his campaign media aide Yemi Kolapo, Bello paid for the forms on Tuesday morning, April 26, making him the first to officially seal his aspiration for the office of the president in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, in a long heartwarming, and encouraging post by the Kogi state deputy governor, Edward David Onoja stated that his boss has proven himself to be the right man to succeed President Buhari.

He made reference to his gender-friendly attributes and his relationship with other religious bodies despite being a devoted Muslim.

Onoja said:

“He has shown like none before him what it means to be gender friendly. He is undoubtedly a devout Muslim, yet the Church in Nigeria knows him as a “Friend of The Church”.

“He is physically and mentally fit, yet understands firsthand what and how it feels to be impaired not by anyone’s choice.

“He is a loving husband and father to many. He is courageous, his resolve to go into a race with men who have been around for close to 5 decades when he had not even registered for Junior WAEC says it all.”

Nigerians blast Governor Yahaya Bello on social media

Meanwhile, in reaction to his visit to President Buhari on Thursday, April 28 at the Aso Villa some Nigerians took to the social media to express their thoughts on his presidential aspiration.

A Facebook user, Clement Young who commented under the post of Kogi deputy governor, Edward David Onoja described Governor Bello as a diligent leader.

He said:

"Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello is deligent, when u are deligent,u are brilliant,u cannot give out what you don't have. Bello is vibrant intellectual young politican, He has paid his due in APC."

Similarly, another Facebook user, Ibrahim Idris Adejoh said:

"Fairness is a Plus to the service of humanity. We believe in you to deliver this slogan Sir. Carry go, Ahead Ahead."

However some political enthusiast in the comment section stated otherwise revealing that the Kogi state governor does not stand a chance in the presidential race.

Oruma Usman said:

"This man has no good impact in his own state as a sitting Governor talk more of Nigeria at large, God will not allow us to face another difficulties."

Kebiru Umoru said:

"APC national chairman is from North central. And the presidential candidate will also come from the North central. Welldone Sir. Is either you guys are not aware or you just decided to engage in chasing shadow in the name of presidential ambition and leave your primary assignment in the state to decieve your gullible supporters."

2023: Yahaya Bello reacts to rumoured Jonathan's plan to join presidential race

Governor Yahaya Bello have disclosed that he is not scared of being in the race with former President Goodluck Jonathan and others.

Bello made this statement after two serving governors declared their full support for Jonathan's rumoured presidential bid.

He however told newsmen that his quest to succeed President Buhari is motivated by the hunger to initiate true democracy.

Yahaya Bello speaks on MKO Abiola's influence on his political career

Also, Governor Bello also made reference to the late MKO Abiola as his political mentor and inspiration in politics.

Bello while speaking on the political icon promised to ensure that the legacies of the late MKO Abiola do not go to waste.

According to Bello, he will deliver all that Abiola planned for Nigeria to every Nigerian across the board.

Source: Legit.ng