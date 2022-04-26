Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has joined the list of presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling APC

Ayade told newsmen about his interest in the presidency after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, April 26

The Cross River state governor also said it was President Buhari who asked him to throw his into the ring

Aso Rock, Abuja - The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, has declared presidential ambition on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade disclosed this to newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, April 26, The Nation reported.

Governor Ayade joins the growing the list of APC presidential aspirants ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Cross River state governor said he was actually asked to join the race by President Buhari.

I will support APC's final decision

However, Governor Ayade said he would be flexible with his quest for the APC’s presidential ticket.

He explained that he would be subject to whatever decision the party and support any person settled for as the flag-bearer.

Leadership newspaper also cited Governor Ayade as saying that President Buhari told him to consult wider with his constituents on his ambition.

2023: It’ll amount to betrayal if I refuse to contest for presidency, says Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 25, visited the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as the presidential primary of the party, draws nearer.

The visit may not be unconnected to part of the consultation tour being embarked by Osinbajo to APC members across the country.

The vice president, who expressed his readiness to contest the presidential election in 2023, said it would amount to an act of betrayal to the country if he failed to serve Nigeria.

2023: Governor Yahaya Bello pays N100m for APC presidential form

Similarly, ahead of the APC primaries, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has paid N100 million for the party's forms to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Yemi Kolapo, the director, media and publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, revealed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to Kolapo, Bello paid for the forms on Tuesday morning, April 26, making him the first to officially seal his aspiration for the office of the president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng