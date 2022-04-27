Ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Governor Yahaya Bello has purchased the APC'S N100m presidential form

After this move, the Kogi governor disclosed he is not scared of being in the race with former President Goodluck Jonathan and others

Bello made this statement after two serving governors declared their full support for Jonathan's rumoured presidential bid

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said he is not afraid of former President Goodluck Jonathan or any presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Trust reports.

Jonathan has the backing of two governors and many other stakeholders of the APC to defect to the ruling party and pick the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 poll, according to sources.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has joined the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: Onogwu Muhammed

Source: Facebook

But in an interview with newsmen at the APC national secretariat on Wednesday, April 27, in Abuja, shortly after obtaining his forms to run for the presidency, Governor Bello said, such development is the beauty of democracy.

He affirmed:

“In democracy anybody can support anyone but I am assuring you that our great party, the APC is a party that has its own ethics, rules and regulations and I know surely that all of these are in my favour and I am not in anyway scared of the pedigree of anyone whatsoever."

Bello added that his wealth of experience in governance would speak for him ahead of the party's presidential primaries scheduled to hold in the month of May 2022. and the 2023 elections.

