A Nigerian man has received the gift of a brand new car from the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom. The old man is identified as Elder Banger Iyorhon.

The car is a brand JMC Vigus and it was handed over to the 84-year-old man by a representative sent by the governor with a letter from the state government.

The car given to Elder Banger Iyorhon is a brand new JMC Vigus. Photo credit: Fredrick-Shima Iyorhon.

Source: Facebook

He supported the governor when he was coming up

According to information obtained by Legit.ng, Elder Iyorhon supported Ortom when he came into politics newly and he became the chairman of Guma local government of the state. The old man's son, Fredrick-Shima Iyorhon told Legit.ng in an exclusive chat:

"Elder banger Iyorhon who was gifted a car yesterday is my dad. He is been addressed as Ortom's Father, not the biological father but because of the role he has played in Ortom's life has made Ortom call him father and treat him as a father."

Shima also shared the reaction of his father when he received the gift from the governor. According to him, the old man said:

"Thank you my son."

Reward for his role in the development of Benue

A letter also obtained by Legit.ng indicates that the car was given to the man in recognition of his contribution to the development of the state.

