Ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling party APC, the stakes are high at present as the battle for who will the flag of the party at the 2023 polls is set to begin

Another minister under the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a huge leap toward the forthcoming primaries by picking up the nomination form

The likes of Bola Tinubu, Yahaya Bello have been reported to have paid for the presidential nomination form as well

The minister of state for education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba has picked up the N100million presidential nomination form of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

As gathered by Legit.ng, the announcement was made via Facebook by Abubakar Sidiq Usman, the special assistant (New Media) to the President of the Nigerian Senate.

Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba becomes the first person to pick the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the APC Presidential. Photo Credit: (Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba)

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba becomes the first person to pick the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the APC Presidential Primary as a group of Nigerians raised over N100m from where they purchased the forms for him.”

According to a report by PUNCH newspaper, a supporters group of the minister gathered the sum of N100million to purchase the form for him.

However, with Nwajiuba joining the race, he becomes the third minister behind Rotimi Amaechi, Chris Ngige under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare interest in the presidency.

Meanwhile as stipulated in the new Electoral Act of 2022, Nwajiuba alongside his fellow ministers are expected to resign their position before the APC primaries.

Governor Yahaya Bello pays N100m APC form

In a similar development, the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has also paid for his presidential expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2023 presidential election.

This was made known by the director, media and publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, in Abuja.

According to Kolapo, Bello paid for the forms on Tuesday morning, April 26, making him the first to officially seal his aspiration for the office of the president in 2023.

2023: Yahaya Bello declares for presidency, says Nigeria deserves better

Recall that Bello declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency under the platform of the ruling APC.

Bello made the declaration in Bauchi on Thursday, January 20, while addressing APC legislators as well as women groups from the northeast region during a political meeting held in the state.

The Kogi governor who addressed the meeting virtually said:

“I am offering myself to aspire for the 2023 presidency under our party, APC because the country deserved better and purposeful leadership from the youth."

Source: Legit.ng