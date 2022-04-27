The growing talk about Goodluck Ebele Jonathan nursing an ambition to return to Aso Rock may not be a joke after all

In fact, sources are claiming that some APC governors are actually behind the Jonathan presidency idea

It is also said that these governors from the north want the former president to choose a running mate from their region

In the wake of rampant talks and rumours of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's alleged plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections, some sources in the ruling party have revealed what they know as the real deal.

An APC insider who spoke with Daily Trust recently claimed that some governors from the north are actually behind the return bid of Jonathan.

The sources said APC governors are selling the idea of Jonathan presidency to President Buhari (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

APC power brokers working for Jonathan

Also, the newspaper's investigations reveal that some power brokers in the party have secured the support of a section of the presidency to actualise this plan, having sold the idea to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The source noted that the bid which started in 2021 was halted to push the emergence of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a move that was later dropped when it failed to fly.

Moreover, a publication from Vanguard has it that the governors canvasing for the Jonathan presidency want the former president to run for just one term and hand over power to his would-be vice who is expected to emerge from the northeast.

A source who spoke with the online media house said:

“Jonathan has agreed in a way to serve only one term but not on the platform of the PDP. I am aware of what is going on and the deal thrown at Jonathan.

“Some APC governors, also known are the ones asking Jonathan to throw his hat in the ring. From what I know and the meeting I attended, they sold the idea to Buhari. Jonathan has already met Buhari in the villa and the deal has been sealed. The game is that he will only serve one term (because he cannot do two terms having been elected for the first term earlier) and hand over to his vice, who will come from the North-East.

“They know that the former president is obedient and will do their bidding, they have seen it in the past. As you know, the North still wants to retain power and that is why they are throwing the offer at him.”

No interest in Osinbajo, Tinubu

Another source claimed that the presidency is not looking in the direction of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo or Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023.

The source said:

“They do not want Tinubu or Osinbajo. In fact, what worked against Osinbajo is that they see him as an extension of Bola Tinubu, who still defers to Tinubu.”

2023: You'll be president, Jonathan gets assurance

Meanwhile, Jonathan had been assured of winning the 2023 presidential election.

The assurance was given in Abuja on Tuesday, April 26, by Felix Aluko, the senior pastor of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM).

However, Pastor Aluko stated that according to God's revelation, Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as president if he defects to the APC.

