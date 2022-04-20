Governor Aminu Tambuwal has submitted his presidential form back to the PDP as the party prepares for its primaries

The form was submitted on behalf of the governor by one of his political associates, Dr. Nicholas Msheliza

The Sokoto state governor also used the opportunity to reassure Nigerians that he will unite the country if elected

FCT, Abuja - Sokoto state governor and frontline presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has submitted his presidential nomination form at the party's national secretariat, with a promise to lift the country if given the ticket and elected as president.

Speaking shortly after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms, Tambuwal said he decided to submit his form and continue his quest to pick the ticket of the PDP because of the overwhelming support Nigerians have shown for his aspirations.

Governor Tambuwal said he is confident of winning the presidential contest in 2023. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

Source: Facebook

Represented by Dr. Nicholas Msheliza, the Sokoto governor said:

“Consensus is a good thing. It is healthy for the party. Our prayer and hope is that the consensus will go his way. So far he is the frontline aspirant.

“We are happy to state here that the support, encouragement while he consulted widely has been very overwhelming and for the fact that he is one presidential candidate that has traversed over the 360 federal constituencies of this country gives him an edge.

“He knows the demography and the geography of this country. He knows the problem of this country.

“He is the actual unifier. He is the bridge builder. He's so humble. And he is such a person that is so energetic and vibrant also that can be trusted to forge partnerships and alliances and rescue and build this nation from where we have found ourselves today.”

2023: How Tambuwal's associates bought PDP presidential form for Sokoto governor

Recall that some associates of Governor Tambuwal purchased the presidential nomination form for him at the headquarters of the PDP.

The allies of the governor say they were compelled to carry out the action due to their interest in seeing Tambuwal emerge as Nigeria's next president.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Aare Olumiyiwa Akinboro said they are concerned Nigerians who are worried about where Nigeria is headed and as such, they want Governor Tambuwal to lead the country.

2023: Nigerian Youth Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

In a related development, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of the Nigerian Youth Forum, NYF have endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

Source: Legit.ng