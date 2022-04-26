Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso shot at the presidential seat in Aso Rock is gradually gaining momentum after bagging a huge endorsement

The Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have vowed to drum support for the former Kano state governor at the presidential polls

It was gathered that this endorsement was based on the grounds that supporters of the president are not pleased with the APC for failing to uphold their campaign promises

The former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has been greeted with a huge boost ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

According to a Daily Trust report, it was gathered that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart now of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has gotten a major endorsement from the supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that a group known as the Movement for the Sustenance of Buhari’s Policies and Amalgamation of Progressive Aspirants said they will be giving their full support to the former Kano state governor.

The group has also urged other supporters of President Buhari in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to drum their support for the Kano-born politician.

While speaking at a conference in Lagos state, the national coordinator of the group, Miftahu Aliyu Hassan revealed that all the affiliations of the group across the federation has reached a resolution to support Senator Kwankwaso.

2023: APC has failed Nigerians - Buhari's supporters

Hassan a former legislator at the green chamber slammed the APC for its failure to uphold its promises and mandate to the Nigerians who brought them into power.

The former lawmaker stated that the ruling party has failed in its economic obligations, anti-corruption obligations and has also failed in safeguarding lives and property across the federation.

Meanwhile, the build-up to the 2023 general election will be Kwankwaso's second shot at the Aso Rock.

In 2014 under the flagship of the APC, he lost out to President Muhammadu Buhari at the primaries coming second ahead of Atiku Abubakar, Rochas Okorocha and the late Sam Nda-Isiah.

Insecurity: Kwankwaso questions Buhari's capacity

In another development, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has questioned the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari in curbing incessant insecurity in the country.

Kwankwaso also accused the ruling All progressive Congress (APC) for its failure to deliver its campaign promises.

Kwankwaso said even as a minister of defence, he never envisaged that the Nigeria's security system would deteriorate to its current level.

2023: NNPP wins over 8,000 APC, PDP members in Katsina

Meanwhile the APC and PDP in Katsina have but all to do to ensure they retain their dominance in the state with the emergence of the NNPP.

NNPP who most recently poached Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former PDP stalwart once again displayed capacity at the highest level to win over thousands of members in Katsina.

This move by the NNPP further intensifies their strategy to establish dominance and have a grip on some northern state.

