President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of paying deaf ears to security challenges faced by Nigerians in the country

Also accused alongside the president by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Kwankwaso said even as a minister of defence, he never envisaged that the Nigeria's security system would deteriorate to its current level

The former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives (APC) led government of mismanaging Nigeria's security challenges.

Daily Trust reports that Kwankwaso who is the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a former minister of defence said he never envisaged that the nation's security would deteriorate to this current state in such a short time.

Kwankwaso has said that President Buhari has nothing more to offer Nigerians. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Kwankwaso alleged that the present administration has continued to tell Nigerians that they are doing their best in terms of security while there is nothing more they can offer to tackle the challenges.

Warning that a revolution is imminent by the Nigerian masses, Kwankwaso said it is important for the citizens to vote out the APC and make room for a new Nigeria.

Kaduna-bound train attack

His words:

“I am sure every military man or anybody like me who had the opportunity to associate with the military must be very worried and surprised with what is happening in the country.

“We heard what happened recently concerning the train attack. Before then, it was the only hope that Nigerians were having to go to Kaduna and link up to other places."

Calling on the present administration to take the security of the country serious, said it should be noted that many had advised that there would be a possible attack on the train but that was ignored by the government at the federal level.

He added:

"As a former minister of defence, I never thought insecurity would go this low in this country within a short period of time. I always sit down to ask myself ‘how did we find ourselves in this mess?’ But as we always say, our issue is leadership.

“They (APC led government) had the opportunity to do something for this country but they didn’t. Nigerians are angry. Nigerians would do whatever they can to vote and protect their vote."

