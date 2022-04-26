Dan Osa-Ogbegie has revealed that he wants to election to the Edo state house of assembly to add value to his people

According to the chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), politics is a means of helping the people

Going further, he revealed that he has always been of help to the cause of his people and would love to take it further

Dan Osa-Ogbegie is a legal practitioner and statesman. He has been among the loudest voices defending the ideals of democratic leadership and responsible politics Edo state in particular, and Nigeria in general for some years now.

In this interview with Legit.ng, he gives a brief about his journey into politics, and why he intends to serve as a lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly. According to him, politics is a means to governing the people.

Dan Osa-Ogbegie has revealed that he wants to election to the Edo state house of assembly to add value to his people. Photo: ThankGod Ofoelue

Source: UGC

He said:

"I didn't get into politics to be an opposition, or to enhance my personal fortunes, that is the reason I never sought any government position until now. So my drive in politics, many people have said that they believe my best place in politics will be at the legislature. They said my advocacy is powerful and convincing, or many because of my passion for people. Because the legislature is actually the fulcrum of government. It is the power that regulates government, but many people do not know, they just see the Executive as so powerful. But it's the legislature that keeps the money on behalf of the people, and now appropriates the expenditure of the Executive. The legislature, being the direct representative of the people, all members are elected at various constituents and they are sent to a place where they can represent the direct interest of these constituents."

According to him, through his participation in politics, he can get a lot done.

"I can get a lot done for my people, and in changing the way people look at governance through the instrument of legislature. Few years ago, there was a vote for or against the autonomy of the House of Assembly in Edo state, the members voted against autonomy, meaning that they want to remain bound to the executive, they want to continue to be like houseboys to the the executive. So they voted against financial autonomy, meaning they don't quite understand what they are there for. They don't understand that they are there to represent the people. Because before the voting, they never consulted with their people.

"So I am presenting myself, we must change the story, we must change the narrative to make a difference, if we are going to do that, it's going to be one step at a time, and we must use a platform to show the people that things can be a lot better when the right people are elected into public office, in this case, the Edo State House of Assembly. We are here to show to them that the power of government to bring the people out of poverty is very enormous, you cannot limit it at all."

Going further, he narrated how his influences helped his community source for a transformer.

"Few years ago, my community Obazagbon in Ogieudu village needed a transformer and wrote a letter to Senator Matthew Urhogide, they didn't tell me about it. It was when they met a brickwall that they called me and informed me.

"Because Matthew Urhogide is a long standing mentor and senior friend, I approached him. Within a few months, he was able to facilitate a 500 kva transformer for my people. That was an eye opener for me, that one can get a lot done for his people if one has access to government.

"So I knew I had to be part of government. First, I knew I had to be close to people in government, to influence the citing of projects to benefit the people. We are in a highly heterogeneous society, and those who can relate more with people in government will get more projects than those who are far."

Source: Legit.ng