The All Progressives Congress (APC) is supposed to begin the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 elections on Saturday, April 23

However, the contractor in charge of printing the forms has disappointed the ruling party as he failed to deliver them on the set date

This has forced the APC to postpone the sale of the forms to a date that will be decided on by Monday, April 25

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The development came following the failure of the contractor in charge of printing the forms to deliver the finished work.

In a chat with Punch on Friday, April 23, an APC source said although a new date is yet to be given for the sale of forms, the party's leadership will resolve the issue on Monday, April 25.

The postponement was caused by delay in printing forms (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Twitter

The source said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The sale of forms earlier slated for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed. No date has been fixed for the commencement of the exercise. The NWC will determine the new date on Monday.

“The postponement became necessary following the inability of the contractor to deliver the forms. As we talk now (Friday evening), the printer has yet to deliver the forms. We hope the exercise will commence next week as the contractor is expected to deliver by the weekend.”

Buhari’s minister speaks on plans to raise N100m for APC presidential nomination form

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari’s minister for labour and employment, Chris Ngige had hinted how he would be raising money to purchase the APC presidential nomination form.

Ngige who was still in a long and inclusive negotiation with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says he intends to spend N50 million on purchasing the form.

The former Anambra state governor stated that the party’s decision to peg the party nomination form at N100million cannot be questioned stating that the party’s NEC cannot be crucified.

He said:

“It does not matter whether I am happy with the price or not. That is what my party NEC fixed, I won’t crucify them.”

Source: Legit.ng