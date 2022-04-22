Reactions have continued to trail the cost of the ruling party's nomination form, the APC N100 million nomination forms for presidential aspirants

The opposition party's chairman, PDP has called on the anti-graft agency, the EFCC to probe any aspirant who purchases the form

Dr Iyorchia Ayu the APC administration is all bent on inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians, hence it is evident for all to see and make a u-turn in 2023 by voting the PDP into power

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has asked anti-graft agencies to go after any presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who purchases the N100 million nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

Daily Trust reports that Ayu said with the exorbitant price of the forms, the party was still ready to inflict more pains on Nigerians.

Ayu through a statement by his special adviser on communication and strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, disclosed that the fixing of the form at such an outrageous price indicates the character of the APC as a party.

The PDP says the APC-led administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, has inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He said:

“Fixing of her (APC) nomination forms at N100m, N50m, N20m etc casts the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the image of rogues and hypocrites.”

Ayu recalled that Buhari, in 2014, told Nigerians that he had to borrow N27m to buy his nomination form but has now sanctioned the sale of the same forms at N100m, The Punch added.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming general elections in 2023 as they can see the difference in the cost price of its forms.

He affirmed:

“We, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are different.”

