The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been warned against fielding a candidate for the 2023 presidential election

This call was made to the APC by the national chairman of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party Iyiorchia Ayu

Ayu said the ruling party had woefully failed in its tasks to handle all the challenges faced by the citizens since they assumed office in 2015

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, April 20, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no business fielding a presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Receiving Emmanuel Udom, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, the national chairman of the opposition party, Iyiorchia Ayu, said the ruling party is fragmented and would become history from the political landscape in due time.

The PDP has said that the APC lacks the moral right to field a presidential candidate in 2023. Photo: PDP

New Telegraph reports that Ayu noted that the nation has been riddled with myriads of challenges due to the lack of needed leadership from the APC-led administration.

The PDP's national chairman also challenged the party on its inability to hold a transparent convention.

A Transparent national convention

According to the Punch, Ayu said an attempt to field a presidential candidate by the APC would be a sign of irresponsibility on the party.

Ayu added:

"They have a forced consensus where people are forced to sign. We are waiting for them to have a presidential convention.

“We challenge them to have a presidential convention openly as we are going to have so that Nigerians will see the difference between a political party that is ready to rescue Nigeria, and a disorganised political party that has destroyed Nigeria.

