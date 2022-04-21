The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential primaries is scheduled to hold on May 29 and 30

Ahead of the exercise which will determine the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, the APC is yet to decide on zoning and mode of primaries

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, disclosed that the National Working Committee of the party would take up the task

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will wait for some time to know the mode of primaries for picking candidates for the various offices.

The Nation reports that a pronouncement on the zoning will also be made in the days ahead, spokesman of the party Felix Morka stated on Wednesday, April 20.

Speaking after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Morka said the decision will be taken by the National Working Committee (NWC), which will in the next 90 days exercise the power of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

APC National Executive Committee has transferred powers to the National Working Committee members to decide on its zoning and mode of primaries. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

The spokesman said:

“At our meeting today (yesterday) we did not make any decision on the mode of primaries.

“I have read a few reports that suggested that we already made a decision on that, but I can tell you that there was nothing like that.

“What I can say is that the NWC with the new powers ceded to it should be making such decisions in the coming days."

Morka added:

“The president was laying out some principles that should govern the process. Some of those issues are fairness, inclusion and allowing those who mean well for the country the opportunity to vie for the ticket."

Before the convention that led to the election of the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC, the party decided that all positions zoned to the North in 2015, are to be zoned to the South and vice versa.

With the election of Senator Adamu as chairman, it is expected that the standard-bearer will be from the south.

