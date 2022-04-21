President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 20, revealed that the APC used unity to remove the PDP from power in 2015

The president said this when he encouraged the ruling party's National Working Committee to work towards bringing the APC together

Buhari noted that unknown to the PDP at the time, the APC was working with unity of purpose and that the strategy paid off

Abuja - During the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari went down memory lane on some strategies of victory adopted in the 2015 elections.

The president recalled that before the presidential election, components of the ruling party (ANPP, CPC, APGA, ACN, and DPP) came together and formed committees that were given terms of reference.

Buhari said APC used unity to defeat PDP in 2015 (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

According to Buhari, the committees were to go and brainstorm on how the party can wrest power from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He pointed out that at the time, the committees were not allowed to take decisions but were to make recommendations to their respective parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

"PDP thought only time could remove them and that the time was endless... PDP thought that it will not be possible...and when we decided to come together (it is very important to come together) before they realised it, we removed them for good.

"So it is very important, and the National Working Committee it is your job now to keep the party together..."

Watch Buhari speaking:

Buhari, Osinbajo, APC chairman, bigwigs in crucial Abuja meeting

Meanwhile, President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were in a meeting of the NEC of the APC at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

APC governors, state chairmen, former governors, and a lot of other party chieftains were also in attendance.

The meeting was presided over by Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling party.

Buhari urged members of the APC to be more mindful of the pitfalls that led to the ouster of the PDP in 2015.

The president spoke at a meeting of the NEC of the ruling party, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng