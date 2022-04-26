APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka insists that the party’s N100m price tag for its presidential nomination form is not too expensive

According to Morka, the ability to raise funds is a clear criterion for whether or not aspirants are eligible to participate in the party's primaries

Recall that the APC had fixed N100 million for its nomination and expression of interest forms for persons interested in contesting the presidency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to criticism that trailed the party’s decision to fix N100 million for its 2023 presidential nomination form.

Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary said anyone who does not have the “sufficient base” to raise N100 million has no business contesting for the nation’s number one political seat.

The All Progressives Congress has pegged its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Morka who made the disclosure during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today explained why the party fixed the presidential nomination form for N100m.

He went on to add that anyone aspiring to be president should have the “sufficient base” to raise the money for the form.

The APC spokesman the interview said although the price appears high, presidential hopefuls should have the necessary support to raise such an amount.

According to him, the ability to raise the money is a clear criterion for whether or not you are eligible to participate in the primaries and the debate especially.

He said:

“Within the context of Nigeria, N100 million is a lot of money. Those who seek the office around the country are expected to have a sufficient base, otherwise why would you aspire to be president, if you are that obscure or unsupportable by your party members and the electorate?”

APC fixes cost of presidential, governorship forms

Recall that the APC pegged the amount for its presidential form at the cost of 100 million. The expression of interest form was fixed at N30 million, while the nomination form will go for N70 million.

This was part of the decision reached during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, in Abuja.

The APC fixed the cost of the governorship form at N50 million. The statement read:

“State House Of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira. House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira. Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira. Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira and Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira."

We cannot continue to buy political offices in Nigeria, Adamu Garba reacts to N100M APC presidential forms

A chieftain of the APC and a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general election reacted to the fees for expression of interest and nomination forms by the party.

Adamu Garba in a post on his Facebook page condemned the high cost of the ruling party's expression of interest and nomination forms for presidential hopefuls and other aspirants.

The APC chieftain in the first post on Facebook made an exclamation while referring to the high cost of the ruling party's forms.

