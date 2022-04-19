Leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) are in a heated battle over the preparation for the 2023 general elections

There were throwing of chairs, exchange of blows between supporters of different leaders of the party

The SDP in Imo state were forced to suspend their party congress as they failed to reach a compromise in party leadership

Violence broke out on Tuesday, April 19 at the congress of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) between delegates, DailyTrust reports.

According to the newspaper, the congress was abruptly suspended when the fight between delegates of the party ensued.

Legit.ng gathered that the melee between party delegates was triggered when the party chairman in Owerri zone, Chidiebere Oja expressed skepticism over the planned congress insisting that the event will not proceed.

How the fight broke out

It was assumed that some of the party delegates had already prepared plans to take over the proceedings of the congress and appoint the new leaders of their choice.

Oja and his loyalist who resisted the commencement of the congress called for the suspension of the congress.

It was gathered that the call for the suspension of the congress did not sit well with some delegates who later resorted to exchanging heated words and exchanging punches.

Present at the congress were staff of Nigeria’s electoral body INEC who were there to help conduct the exercise.

The INEC officials were later asked to evacuate the premises when SDP chairman in Oguta local council, Chidi Oziri, and his Okigwe LGA counterpart, Nwankwo Maduka began to trade words

The brawl between both leaders further sparked another outrage from their supporters later began to fight.

Meanwhile, the state party chairman, Ben Anochie stated that the congress will be rescheduled and the date will be communicated after a sit-down of the State Working Committee (SWC).

