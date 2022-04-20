President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 20 presided over the 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting

The meeting had the likes of Senate President Farouk Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila present

Some of the main points of the meeting were to reconcile some aggrieved members of the APC ahead of the 2023 poll

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party APC will now take over the responsibilities of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to a Channel TV report, the transfer of power will see the NWC be in charge for the next three months.

President Muhammadu presided over the 11th meeting of the NEC. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

As gathered by Legit.ng, the motion for the transference of power was moved by Senate President and seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, April 20.

President Buhari presided over the 11th NEC meeting

Further reports gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 11th meeting of the NEC alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other prominent party members.

Speaking at the meeting, the Senate President, Farouk Lawan reflected on the incessant insecurity crisis in the country.

Lawan who spoke with confidence and assurance said security challenges will be doused before President Buhari close the curtains on his administration.

The national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu who was present at the meeting stated the meeting between NEC and NWC was set up to mend bad blood between aggrieved members ahead of the presidential poll in 2023.

Adamu in his remark urged members of the party to continue to comport themselves and drop any form of ego.

2023: APC announces date for NEC meeting to decide on primaries, others

Recall that the APC had fixed Wednesday, April 20, for its first national executive committee (NEC) meeting since the emergence of the new National Working Committee (NWC).

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, April 15, said the meeting would take place at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Morka noted that the meeting is being convened by virtue of section 25.2.ii of the party’s constitution.

2023: Tinubu congratulates new NWC members

Meanwhile, the national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the newly elected officials of the party's NWC.

Earlier, the ruling party held its elective national convention from Saturday, March 26 to Sunday, March 27 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

During the convention, 77 national officers emerged, with Abdullahi Adamu becoming the national chairman of the party.

