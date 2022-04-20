A new timetable has been fixed for the entrance examination into unity schools by the National Examinations Council (NECO)

The examination will begin on Saturday, April 23, and end on Saturday, May 7, according to a state by the council

NECO explained that the exam was rescheduled to allow states with low registration the opportunity to register their candidates

Abuja - The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday, April 20, rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges from April 23 to May 7.

This was disclosed by Azeez Sani, the head of information and public relations Division at NECO in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, The Nation reports.

The statement was released on Wednesday, April 20 (Photo: @Neconigeria)

Source: Twitter

According to Sani's statement, the council rescheduled the exam to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates.

The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“All candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng."

The examination council also announced the new development on its Twitter page on Wednesday.

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng