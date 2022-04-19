The governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo, has appointed popular Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu as one of his aides

Awka - Bob-Manuel Udokwu, the Nollywood actor, has been appointed as the special adviser on entertainment, leisure, and tourism to Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state.

The appointment was announced in a statement released by Paul Nwosu, the state’s commissioner for information, on Tuesday, April 19.

Alongside Bob-Manuel, seven other appointments were announced as Christian Aburime gets the nod as the chief press secretary while Tochukwu Nweke was enlisted for the position of special legal adviser to the governor.

Chike Anyaonu was appointed the managing director of Anambra state housing development corporation, while Joe Anatune was named the head of Anambra state signage and advertising agency.

Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata becomes the chief executive officer of the state’s information and communication technology (ICT) agency, while Okey Ezeobi will resume as the general manager of the Anambra state bureau of public procurement.

The appointment makes it the third consecutive time Bob-Manuel has been named as a political appointee for three different Anambra state governors.

He was named the senior special assistant on creative media during Peter Obi’s tenure and was also appointed by Willie Obiano as an aide on entertainment.

Soludo appoints commissioners, calls for commitment

The Anambra state governor had in April 2022 appointed twenty commissioners to work with him.

Governor Soludo had appointed some commissioners earlier this month and urged the appointees to abide by their oath of office and discharge what they have been appointed to do.

Soludo disclosed that many people indicated interest to work in his administration and out of the lot, over 1,000 indicated interest to serve as commissioners.

Charly Boy, Onyeka Onwenu, Bianca, others get appointments from Governor Soludo

Recall that in a bid to appease the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Governor Soludo on Wednesday, April 6, appointed a 15- member Truth, Justice, and Peace Commission.

The committee is to be chaired by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, a human rights activist, with Amb. Bianca Ojukwu as the secretary.

The commission has six months to finish its assignment according to a mandate by the governor,

