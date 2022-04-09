The Anambra state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on April 9, sworn-in twenty commissioners

The governor on his verified Facebook page confirmed the development and urged the commissioners to abide by their oath of office and discharge what they have been appointed to do

Soludo disclosed that many people indicated interest to work in his administration and out of the lot, over 1,000 indicated interest to serve as commissioners

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state on Saturday, April 9, swore in twenty commissioners with a charge for them to get ready for service.

The governor in a post shared on his verified Facebook page noted that those sworn into office were cleared earlier by the State House of Assembly.

Soludo accompanied the post with pictures of the ceremony which took place at the Executive Chamber of the Government House in Awka, Anambra state.

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, swears in 20 commissioners at the Executive Chamber of the Government House in Awka, Anambra State on April 9, 2022. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

He charged them to deliver optimal services to the people of Anambra while noting that his administration would declare a state of emergency in all the sectors starting with security.

He said:

“All sectors will be given due attention beginning with security which we have already started doing something."

Soludo added that the assignment of portfolio to each of the new commissioners before the swearing-in was a clear departure from known tradition.

He said that the commissioners were selected based on their areas of specialisation, The Nigerian Tribune added.

Profile of the commissioners

The commissioners are;

Mr Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands), Mr Ifeanyi Okoma (Works and Infrastructure ), Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget and Economy Planning) Dr Afam Obidike (Health), Mr Patrick Agha-mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Afairs), Dr Obinna Ugonnadi (Commerce and Industry), Mr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power and Water Resources), and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Others are

Mr Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Mr Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Home Land Afairs), Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Mr Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs), Mr Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment), Mr. Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum) and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing), Rtd Air-Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi, was also sworn in as the special adviser on security matters.

