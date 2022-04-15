There has been a reconstitution of the board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria which takes effect from April 13

The board, which has Hamman Madu representing the Northeast zone as the new managing director, was approved by President Buhari

This is coming less than four months after the president appointed Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as chairman of the Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Hamman Madu as the new managing director/chief executive officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

The president also approved the reconstitution of FMBN board of directors.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, April 14, by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari has reconstituted the Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The move is aimed at repositioning the bank as a core banking institution with core competence in mortgage finance.

Other members of the board are:

Umar Zubaida, Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services representing the Northwest zone

Chukwuma Kingsley, Executive Director, Business Development & Portfolio Management (BD&PM) representing the Southsouth zone

Mustapha Lukman Olayiwola, Executive Director, Loans & Mortgage Services (L&MS) representing the Northcentral zone

Asein Abimbola from the Southwest zone representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing

Ejezie Sandra Nkechi, Southeast, representing the Public as well as two representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to Shehu, the board's appointment took effect from April 13, 2022, with the exception of the Chairman, Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi whose appointment took effect from January 5, this year.

Recall that President Buhari had appointed Gbeleyi, a chartered accountant and a well-known financial expert, as chairman of the board in January.

