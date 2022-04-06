In a bid to appease the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), the new Anambra governor, Charles Soludo on Wednesday, April 6, appointed a 15- member Truth, Justice, and Peace Commission.

The committee is to be chaired by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, a human rights activist, with Amb. Bianca Ojukwu as the secretary, The Nation reports.

The commission has six months to finish its assignment (Photo: @CCSoludo)

Leadership gathers that as contained in a statement released by the secretary to the Anambra state government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, other members of the committee are:

Charles Oputa (Charley Boy) Onyeka Onwenu Dr. Joe Nwaorgu Dr. Udenta Udenta Dr. Uju Agomoh Rev. Fr (Msgnr); Jerome Madueke Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye Dr. John Out Mr. Ngozi Odumuko Dr. Joe Abah Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu Sam Egwuatu Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu

Work duration

The committee has six months to conclude its assignment from the date of its inauguration.

The statement read:

“The purpose of the Committee on Truth, Justice, and Peace is to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence.

“Accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the State, and the region/Nigeria.

“Terms of Reference for the Committee are: to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South East since 1999.

“Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality, and incarceration, identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities, and demands.

“Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future and make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra state/Southeast."

