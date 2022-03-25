Chief Bode George has been advised to prepare to beg Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for amnesty after the 2023 general elections

The advice was given to the former PDP national vice-chairman by a group known as Nigeria Rebirth Platform

The group also accused Chief George of constant fixation on Tinubu at every given opportunity he has to discuss politics

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Rebirth Platform, NRP has urged Chief Bode George to prepare to beg All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for amnesty by next year when the former Lagos state governor emerges as Nigerian president.

NRP said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has, for the fifth time, threatened to leave Nigeria should Tinubu become Nigeria’s president.

Bola Tinubu has been subjected to intense criticisms by Bode George in the last few weeks. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

NRP national president, Comrade Victor Onah who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, March 25 said while Tinubu is networking towards realising his lifelong ambition of governing Nigeria, George has been remained fixated on the former Lagos governor.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“For instance, George in his latest tirade alleged that Tinubu has cornered Lagos state. He went on to claim that the APC national leader set up a parallel company to the Internal Revenue Service.

“How is it possible that an individual will use a company to replace the tax authority when there is a governor, state House of Assembly, and judiciary?

“Even if this kind of mindset swirls around in Lagos beer parlours and drinking joints, it is irresponsible for an elder of George’s standing to attempt using his fading clout to validate such.

“The embattled PDP chieftain also insinuated that Tinubu is running Lagos state by installing successive proxy governments to run the state. This fable is uncharitable even when it came from a man who is known to be persistently disconnected from reality.

“His suggestion is an insult to the millions of Lagosians who have consistently voted for governorship candidates that they know can deliver on good governance.”

Onah said the group finds it surprising that George is oblivious of the fact that the groundwork done by Tinubu has placed Lagos state on a sound economic footing to the extent that it is Africa’s seventh-largest economy.

The NRP further called on Bode George to nurse no fear about his ugly past.

The group added:

“Tinubu will grant amnesty to all repentant criminals who stole from our country once they return their loot.”

Northern Christian clerics pray for Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, some Christian clerics under the auspices of Northern Clergy and Christian for Tinubu 2023, on Thursday, March 24 held a prayer session for Tinubu at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The Christian preachers said the decision to pray for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor was informed by the Holy Spirit.

They offered prayers for the will of God for Senator Tinubu's presidential ambition to come to fruition at the rally which was also well-attended by their followers.

2023: APC chieftain says southeast’s support for Tinubu will be unprecedented

In a related development, a group known as South East for Tinubu (SET), has declared that Tinubu will receive massive support in the southeast and south-south during the 2023 presidential election.

The convener of SET, Nwosu Emmanuel, made the statement in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, March 1.

Speaking at the group’s inaugural meeting in the southeast state, Emmanuel said SET has begun massive mobilisation through public enlightenment and persuasion to ensure Tinubu wins the hearts of voters in the region.

Source: Legit.ng