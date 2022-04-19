Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a heartwarming statement celebrated his wife Betty as they clocked 41 years as legally married couples

The Owo-born politician used the opportunity to reel out his undoubted support for his wife’s senatorial ambition in Imo state

He described his wife as a woman full of endless passion to serve humanity and to impact lives at all levels.

The wife of Ondo state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has declared her ambition to contest a senatorial seat in her state of birth, Imo state.

According to a report by the Leadership newspaper, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has given his blessings to his wife to contest and pledged his full support.

Akeredolu who in a statement endorsed his wife stated that one who has impacted humanity and left an indelible mark that has positively changed the lives of people must be supported by all good people.

How Akeredolu endorsed his wife on their wedding anniversary

Akeredolu who declared his support for his wife used it to honor their 41-year-old marriage anniversary.

He said:

“Betty, FLOOS, let me choose this great day in our lives, our 41st wedding anniversary to notch up and print my support for your popular and known quest to serve your people in the Senate.”

In his statement, he described his wife as a woman with audacity, tenacity, consistency, and focus stating that her service to humanity is unmatched and rarely celebrated.

He said:

“I join all other well-wishers, admirers, supporters and stakeholders to support, openly and without any reservations or equivocation, my adorable Betty in her bid to continue to serve the people in her State of birth, Imo.’’

Governor Akeredolu's death rumor misleading - Aide

In another development, there have been rumours that Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu passed away in a foreign hospital abroad after battling prostate cancer.

Reacting to the rumours, the Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde described the news report as wicked and misleading.

He slammed media report claiming that the governor flew to Germany for medical attention while in the real fact the governor was in Dubai.

Amid death rumours governor Akeredolu reacts with dance video

However, while the speculation of his demise was in the air, Governor Akeredolu via his social media account released a video of him singing and dancing.

Reports had filtered into the media space that Akeredolu had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had passed on.

Some other reports said that the governor is bedridden in an undisclosed hospital outside the country.

