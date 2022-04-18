The wife of the Ondo state governor has debunked the rumour of her husband's death in an unknown hospital abroad

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu in a post on her Facebook page mocked all who wished the governor dead

A video shared by Betty showed the governor singing praises and dancing in an undisclosed location

The rumoured death of the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has forced his media handlers to react.

Reports had filtered into the media space that Akeredolu had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had passed on.

Some other reports said that the governor is bedridden in an undisclosed hospital outside the country.

The wife of the Ondo state governor has said that her husband is on vacation. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Depositphotos

The reports come days after the governor had written to the state House of Assembly stating that he would be away for 14 working days.

Dated March 23, 2022, the latter said that the days taken by the governor were part of his 2022 annual leave.

Akeredolu in the letter said he would be transferring power as governor to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

However, posting a video on her Facebook page, the governor's wife, Betty confirmed that her husband is currently on vacation.

The video posted by Betty showed Akeredolu singing and dancing inside a room in an undisclosed location.

It was also not clear when the video which lasted for 19 seconds was taken

In her post, Betty wrote:

“Baba Aketi niyen! Dey enjoy your vacation jare. A begi wetin I dey hear, gist kini? Shitloveragain? Na you go waka go hell fire!

"(That is Baba Aketi, continue enjoying your vacation. What am I hearing? ‘Shitlover’ again? It is you that will go to hell fire.)"

