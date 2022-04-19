Another aspirant seems to have joined the presidential race for 2023 under the umbrella of the APC

The aspirant, a 40-year-old Ibadan-based Muslim cleric known as Olasupo Afeez Akinola says he is ready to slug it out with the likes of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Olasupo said his presidential ambition divinely inspired by God who told him to contest for the top seat in Aso Rock

Oyo, Ibadan - The race to the 2023 general election is becoming more interesting as the day goes by with a different caliber of aspirants surfacing practically every week for a political office.

Most recently, a 40-year-old Ibadan-based Muslim cleric Olasupo Afeez Akinola declared his intention for the apex political seat in Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tipped as favourites to win the presidential ticket of the APC. Photo Credit: (Yemi Osinbajo)

Source: Facebook

According to a Facebook post by The Nation newspaper on Monday, April 18, the cleric is said to be contesting under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olasupo who was beaming with confidence said he was directed by God to contest and liberate Nigerians from poverty.

The cleric who goes by the campaign Monika "YUSLUV 2023" said his intention to contest was a necessity to bring in a god-fearing leader.

Nigerians react to Islamic cleric contesting for presidency under God’s instruction

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the comment section to react to the presidential ambition of the 40-year-old Ibadan-based Muslim cleric.

A Facebook user who goes by the name Moses Segun Ibidun stated that Olasupo was within his constitutional right to contest for the presidency.

He said:

“Every citizen is qualified to contest for the position of president; since our leaders have destroyed the nation with corruption and tribal sentiments!”

Modupeola Olaiya Adinoyi in her reaction held a contrasting opinion about the presidential ambition of the 4-year-old cleric.

She said:

"The presidency office now holds no respect, anyone from anywhere can just decide to contest.

Everyone now hides under 'God directed me or He spoke to me'... Please how many Gods do we have now? Or how many presidents are we gonna have?

“Nigeria is just an unending comedy.

“But, has anyone told him the cost of APC presidential form?

“Buhari ti dá ñkan lè "

Nkechi Ogbonna whose Facebook profile indicates that she resides in Owerri the Imo state capital slammed the media for taking such a declaration seriously.

She said:

"Our journalists too are making things difficult for our politicians. Tell us that a 40years old young man indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of APC. I don't think joking with the name of God about mere politics is a sign of respect for the creator of the whole universe. God name should be adored and respected at all times and all places."

Source: Legit.ng