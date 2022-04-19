The list of Bola Tinubu's supporters in the polity has continued to grow by the day, ahead of the 2023 general election

This is as a governorship aspirant of the Accord Party in Oyo state has declared that the national leader of the APC, Tinubu is the only trusted candidate

The Oyo state politician also made his position known regarding the presidential declaration of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, for the nation's most exalted seat of power ahead of the polls

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the only tested and trusted presidential aspirant for 2023.

A governorship aspirant on the platform of Accord Party in Oyo state, Saheed Ajadi made the assertion over the weekend, The Nation reports.

He made this disclosure while addressing newsmen to declare his intention for the Agodi Government House.

Saheed Ajadi, the governorship aspirant of the Accord Party in Oyo state, says the APC national leader is the best man for the job. Photo credit: The Nation.

Ajadi's position

Ajadi, who reiterated that he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed disappointment in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for declaring to slug out the party ticket against Tinubu whom he noted had been his (Osinbajo’s) benefactor.

Justifying his preference for the APC national leader, Ajadi noted that Tinubu has grown to be a phenomenon and competent leader that deserves the support of all.

He added that his legacies in Lagos have made the State the only model in the country.

He said:

“Asiwaju Tinubu is a transformational model leader. He has a track record of performance.

“If he is given the opportunity he will do well. Among those who are jostling to govern Nigerians now, Asiwaju is still the best for the job. He has a track record. There is no person that has visited Asiwaju that he has not helped to be a person of success.

“He identifies talents and puts them in good places. He opens doors for people. God cannot come directly from the heaven to help you but he will send someone."

His position on Osinbajo

On Osinbajo, Ajadi said:

“I am disappointed in Osinbajo. How can Osinbajo tell us that he wants to contest to be president? He has bitten the hands that fed him. He must not bring religion into politics."

