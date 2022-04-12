The Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi has endorsed the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as the next president of Nigeria

The monarch made this known on Tuesday, April 12, when he hosted Amaechi at his palace in Dutse, Jigawa capital

Sanusi hailed the former governor of Rivers state, saying he has qualities of leadership such as confidence and honesty

Dutse, Jigawa - As the 2023 general elections draw near, Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse, has given reasons why he wants the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The Cable reported that the traditional ruler made this known when he hosted Amaechi at his palace in Dutse, Jigawa capital, on Tuesday, April 12.

Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse, has backed the presidential ambition of Rotimi Amaechi. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Recall that Amaechi declared his interest on Saturday, April 9, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The emir described Amaechi as an honest man and said the minister possesses leadership qualities Nigeria needs, Vanguard added.

He said:

“These are qualities of leadership. These are things that we need in a leader especially today, people who are confident, who can face realities and challenges. He is resilient. His resilience I will tell you also, if Amaechi wants to achieve something, by whatever means, he will find a way to get it done, because he is a communicator.

“This is why I have endorsed him. I have high regard for him and I have confidence in his executive capacity. He is fully competent, being a speaker twice. He is most qualified.”

According to the emir, Amaechi provided a place for Muslims and Christians when he was governor of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng